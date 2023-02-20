Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 38,214 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,214 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 192.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 247,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 85.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 267,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,134,000 after buying an additional 123,270 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 166.8% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 30,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $107.11. 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $137.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 59.14%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

