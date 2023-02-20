Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 528 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.4 %

CL stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $74.52. 5,019,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,218. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

