Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $245.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.25.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $3,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

