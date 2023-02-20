Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.08.
TTD stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 8,217,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.88.
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
