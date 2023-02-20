Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.08.

TTD stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 8,217,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

