Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Lowered by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.18. The company had a trading volume of 908,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $188.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day moving average is $166.20.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,576 shares of company stock worth $7,633,960. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

