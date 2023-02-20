Travere Therapeutics’ (TVTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.22.

TVTX traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. 5,278,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,661. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,844,000 after purchasing an additional 576,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,955 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

