Traxx (TRAXX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $59.98 Million

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $297,891.36 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Traxx

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

