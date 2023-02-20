Tribe (TRIBE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $356,108.70

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Tribe token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $118.67 million and approximately $356,108.70 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tribe Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

