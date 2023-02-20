TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TriNet Group by 157.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TriNet Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 37,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

TNET opened at $91.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $103.36.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,367.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,367.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

