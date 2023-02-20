Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.67.

Trupanion Stock Down 3.1 %

Trupanion stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $58.04. 824,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,418. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.79. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $99.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at $42,159,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $1,183,532 in the last three months. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,221,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Trupanion by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Further Reading

