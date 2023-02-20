Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Raised to $63.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.04. 824,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,418. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at $42,159,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $1,183,532 over the last ninety days. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $2,654,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Trupanion by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.