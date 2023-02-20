Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.04.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.67. 9,330,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $176.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $84,442,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after buying an additional 1,254,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Twilio by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after buying an additional 1,170,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

