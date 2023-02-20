Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.69.

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. 710,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,251. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,872.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $46,106.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,872.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $528,144. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $12,005,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $707,000.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

