UBS Group Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 630 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.65) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.89) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.66) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.38) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

BP.B stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.14) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.46. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.