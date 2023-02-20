UBS Group Boosts Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $17.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Shares of Amplitude stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 890,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Amplitude by 3.9% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amplitude by 27.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 139,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amplitude by 24.2% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
