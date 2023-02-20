UBS Group Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $260.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $247.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Cummins Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.47. 1,317,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.27. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $259.52.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

