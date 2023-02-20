UBS Group Reiterates €199.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €161.00 ($173.12) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of RI stock opened at €194.95 ($209.62) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($146.51). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €188.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €186.76.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

