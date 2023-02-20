UBS Group Trims Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $376.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $416.00 to $376.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.19.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM traded down $5.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $329.04. 373,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $422.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.99 and a 200-day moving average of $358.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

