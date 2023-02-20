Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $525.76.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

ULTA traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $530.00. 419,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.48 and its 200 day moving average is $443.23. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.