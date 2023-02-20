Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RARE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of RARE stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 812,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.96. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 97.60% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The company had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,645,000 after acquiring an additional 330,055 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,816,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,527,000 after buying an additional 938,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

