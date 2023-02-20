Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

UNP stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $201.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,063,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,230. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.