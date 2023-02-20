United Bank Acquires 640 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

United Bank boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.26. 1,504,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

