United Bank Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

United Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 0.3% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,707 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $228.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,012,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,439. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.74.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

