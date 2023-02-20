United Bank Buys 1,732 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

United Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.52. 4,751,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,864. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

