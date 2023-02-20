United Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Bank lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Southern comprises 0.4% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. United Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after acquiring an additional 190,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,356,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

