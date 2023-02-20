United Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Bank lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after buying an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after buying an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.61. 32,086,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,813,086. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

