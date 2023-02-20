United Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

United Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.43 and its 200 day moving average is $138.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.