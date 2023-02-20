United Bank Has $1.09 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

United Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,664. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $307.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.40.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

