United Bank Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

United Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE traded up $30.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $433.31. 4,888,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.40. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

