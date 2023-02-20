United Bank Sells 184 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

United Bank trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $171.26. 4,809,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,288. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average of $164.46.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

