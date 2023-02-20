UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,674,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 215.6% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 7,747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 4,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $11.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $499.08. 3,891,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $502.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.18. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.