Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Down 0.8 %

Upwork stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,573. Upwork has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 31,898 shares of company stock worth $342,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 977.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.