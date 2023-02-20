US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,491. US Foods has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 157.6% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

