US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of USFD stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 5,297,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in US Foods by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $2,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.