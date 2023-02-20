USD Coin (USDC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.45 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion and $3.45 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004044 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002101 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00422933 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,935.98 or 0.28015872 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000156 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 41,933,941,381 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.