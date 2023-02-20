USDD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. One USDD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a market capitalization of $723.40 million and approximately $19.13 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

