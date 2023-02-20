UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

UTStarcom stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

