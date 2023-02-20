Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 452,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 670.8% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VIG traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $156.03. The stock had a trading volume of 660,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,094. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

