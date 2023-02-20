Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22.

