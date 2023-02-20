Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,888. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74.

