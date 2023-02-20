Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $40,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $144.03. 233,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

