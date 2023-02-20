Vantage Consulting Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,867,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,902 shares of company stock worth $1,547,255 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

