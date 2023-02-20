Vantage Consulting Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $78.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

