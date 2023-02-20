Vantage Consulting Group Inc Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $366.86 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $260.73 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

