Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Qorvo by 33.4% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 130.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 13.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $103.08 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

