Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $151.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $267.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

