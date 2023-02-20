Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 540 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 147.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $208.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $659.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.99.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus lowered their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.54.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

