Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 260 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Centene by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $1,129,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Centene by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Centene by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 31,222 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Centene Stock Up 0.5 %

Centene stock opened at $73.36 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

