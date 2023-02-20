Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 38 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,459,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after buying an additional 85,684 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,380,000 after purchasing an additional 79,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $343.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.04. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $453.03.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

