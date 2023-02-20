Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 86 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $981,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 337,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 62,238 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 86,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average of $143.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

